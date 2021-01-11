LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some chocolate is delicious not despite its bitter qualities but because of them. You can apply it to your relationship sector, which is made dear by sweetness and made interesting by sprinkles of past pain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When it comes to friends, you'll take quality over quantity any day. In fact, the better a friendship is, the more time you want to give it, which is too hard when there are dozens of people trying to get your attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe you can't balance your time so well today, considering how much work there is to be done. You can, however, get clear on your priorities. And at the end of the day, you'll feel satisfied with how you spent it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's healing, and then there's acting like everything is fine and hoping that no one notices the pain. You've done it both ways before, which is why you can spot the difference in others and help wherever possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don't have the answers, but that's not going to stop you from trying. It's better to do something that might work than to do nothing. One of these times, you'll crack the code.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your generosity will make change happen. It's not just about money -- it's more the spirit you bring to the exchange. People will feel you join them, and together you'll be more powerful than you are alone.

