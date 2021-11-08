ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is too early to put your project out into the world. Work in private. Steer clear of the seduction of "likes" and ratings. Don't let outside opinions intrude on your self-concept.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many friends who do not share your interests. A diverse group has more to teach you than a homogenous one, yet it will amplify your vitality to find people who like what you like.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A second opinion can be helpful at times, but right now, you don't need someone looking over your shoulder and rating your performance. Stay away from those who judge and correct. This is something best figured out on your own.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Beauty impresses you. You'll find it today in the qualities of honest people. Instances of honor and loyalty may just take your breath away. Goodness is all around you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It is possible to be happy while trying to make others happy, but it can also be a rather complicated and roundabout route. You'll bring more joy to all by pursuing your original aims and letting the rest fall into place naturally.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It's easy to love cheerful, helpful, attractive, agreeable and interesting people. The karma points come from loving the difficult and unpleasant who show no signs of loving you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just as one person's trash is another's treasure, someone's worst nightmare is just the challenge you live for. Stay solid in your preferences and let no one's opinion taint your utter enjoyment of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Thinking too far ahead can have a paralyzing effect. Instead, walk in faith. You're going in the right direction, so you don't need to worry about too much else for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can be hard on yourself. You can't see what you could be giving yourself credit for. For instance, you're willing to try new things. You have no idea how many people are afraid to take the chances you take regularly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are many ways to speak love, but none of them are quite as effective as simply showing up to the daily actions with something slightly more than was expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you're doing feels like it's in the right ballpark, but perhaps you'd be better suited to another position on the team. Investigate to find out what else may be available to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not just passively hearing what someone says. You honor their expression by bringing your curiosity and imagination into play, reflecting an interpretation and dancing with the ideas.

