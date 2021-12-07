ARIES (March 21-April 19). Initiate small talk. It will be interesting what you learn about people in a short conversation. It will be enough information to guide your social life, plus fun bonus facts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Return to an activity that once gave you a feeling of accomplishment. You'll succeed yet again -- a confidence boost that translates into other parts of your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someone thinks of you often and in a glowing light on a high pedestal. Don't worry about why you're up there; just make the most of it. From this heightened position, you can have a powerful positive influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You imagine people to have certain qualities because it's what you want. Maybe they will possess the quality because of your expectation. If they don't, chalk it up to a simple case of mistaken identity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To give something a name is to claim it. Try this with your feelings; it will help you process them. You'll create a bridge between emotion and thought, closing a gap that kept you from moving forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're creating habits that align with the life you want, which is slightly different from the life you have in key ways. Since unconscious habits create reality, your work is repeating these habits until they're ingrained in you and automatic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Cosmic nudges won't tell you where to go -- they'll happen when you're already headed that way, mid-pursuit, when you have some momentum, though not all you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A reorganization of your social sector is taking place, somewhat orchestrated by you purposefully, though you're also reacting to factors you had no control over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may complete your tasks rather robotically today, though you're no robot. Robots don't fantasize as you do. While you go through the motions of the job, your head will be somewhere else entirely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be relaxed. Be you. This is something you don't have to work at or compete for. It might feel like someone else is trying to be you, and if that is the case, there's nothing to worry about. You're the best at being you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To create the mental space to do what you have to do, you need the physical space to be conducive to the work. You also need things to fit into your schedule. Handle the logistics, and your mindset will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Somebody's going to win the game of chance. Most won't... Still, there will be a winner, and the hope that it could be you will lift you, as well as give an excited kind of hope to someone else.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

