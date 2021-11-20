ARIES (March 21-April 19). Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attractions. You line it up and people see the visage while the real you stands a little further back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have much to give, so go where there are takers. At the same time, you're ready to absorb more life. Lucky for you, the place where you can give and take is one and the same.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a gamble in the works. Play the game twice and you'll double your chances of winning, but you'll also double your chances of losing. If the game in question is love, don't worry. In one way or other, love always wins.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The dynamics of love will bring out both the fearful and the brave side of you. Connection is more than a matchup of preferred traits. It's action and reaction to a shared moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Good taste is inclusive. It relies on the integration of many influences. Good taste doesn't fear criticism or challenge, as it only sharpens with scrutiny. You'll raise your awareness and more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Because your heart is open, life will bring you many things to fall in love with, like endeavors that make your heart sing, places that light up your imagination and kindred souls.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You hold the people around you to a certain standard and hold yourself to a much higher one. It hardly seems fair, but since you don't mind hard work, you'll be better for the injustice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people make mistakes, it creates an opportunity to educate or overlook, correct or build goodwill. To call a mistake an ending is a missed opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone has a default expectation about the nature of others. You'll be made aware of your own tendency in this regard. Keep in mind that expectation is a choice, and you can always choose differently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll take things public. The fun, information, feelings and other expressions you show the world will gain support. It doesn't hurt that you've been so encouraging of others in the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have a good sense of what's going on with other people as you interact with them. You interpret their movements, at first unconsciously and then quite deliberately and with great accuracy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Pace yourself. Your creativity isn't dangerous, but it is quite demanding, as it won't turn off. It keeps inventing new situations which require ever more creativity.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

