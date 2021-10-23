ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every relationship started out as a relationship of strangers. In light of this, give yourself credit for all you've helped to build, and have faith in your ability to continue developing your network.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Humor will relate to the scale of things. Because you see the world as much bigger and wider than your own problems, you also see what's funny about your current situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You take on the confusion around certain topics as a personal challenge. You will work out bits of the problem, play around with concepts, tease out the truth, test results... and grow powerfully smart in the process.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Objectivity is crucial to your decision-making. You are told what to think, but because you know how to think, you will not believe everything you're given, even when it is handed to you by people you respect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships come with responsibility. The deeper the relationship, the more time and effort it takes. You can have a casual bond with many, but there is only enough time in a day for a few very close relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Consider that you may be expending way more energy than you need to. You have much that's worthy of being pursued, but you won't know this until you stop chasing and let the opportunities come to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The friends who need you will not be able to return favors for a while, not that you care. Giving is its own gift, and it makes you feel so good to do it. You'll catch the good vibes from another source.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is a destination you have returned to time and again, as though all roads eventually lead you there. This place could exist in the heart of another. You will find yourself there once more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Something hangs in the balance. A decision will be made, and it's out of your hands. You care what happens, but you also get the sense that it doesn't matter, as you'll make the best whichever way this goes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll step back and look at the scene with an eye to the overriding values that guide you through the situation. Tenacity and gratitude in particular will serve you well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You bring a unique brand of joy to someone, which can't be duplicated. Sometimes they take it for granted, but right now, the time you spend with a loved one will be received as the precious gift it is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To build is to think in three dimensions. The optimal thought exercise is to put a plan into physical form. Expect mistakes. You'll burn through some resources, too, but it will be worth it!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

