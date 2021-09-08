ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have been known to do things to make other people happy, but try something different just for today. Selfishly delight in the satisfaction of giving satisfaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be drawn in by attractive people. Stay alert to red flags to avoid wasting your precious time. Qualities like flakiness and insincerity have a high potential to prevent smooth proceedings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Communication is your gift and your passion. It's a skill that always needs updating as language and culture evolve. The right words said the right way will get you in to and out of situations.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The task at hand is one you've had to grapple with many times before. Don't let your experience blind you to new approaches. You already know one way to solve it. Think of 10 more and things get really interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You appreciate this time when everyone is getting along and working toward the same aim. Even so, you remain observant, and you know whose side you would choose if it came to it.