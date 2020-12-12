ARIES (March 21-April 19). The thing you are exceptional at needn't be touted in the early stages of a relationship. Keep it in your back pocket for a surprising moment of maximum impact.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you dare to talk about what's on your mind, longtime friends will have fascinating insights as to the situation, while people who don't know you as well will have an even more interesting take on it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your immediate goal is to learn as much as possible. Later, you'll figure out how to apply it and make the big bucks. You'll build soft and hard skills at the same time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you love a thing, you want other people to know about it, too. You'll take the time to learn about the history and the nuances that make a thing unique so you may later share it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to wait for a thing to happen to be grateful for it. You can start the cycle at any time. Being grateful in advance paves the way for abundance.