ARIES (March 21-April 19). Insecurity sometimes causes people to claim skills and competencies beyond the scope of what they've earned. You'll overlook these exaggerations and other faults in the name of social grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're constantly challenging your own thinking along moral and ethical lines. What you consider to be a minimal act of kindness goes above and beyond what others would do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've been unaware of the subtle pressures around you that were influencing you to be one way and not another. But something happens today to wake you up and help you better understand the dynamics affecting you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You want to feel another person's pain so they won't have to. Scientists, spiritual gurus and co-dependent experts agree that it's not possible. But can they prove it? Your solution may be counterintuitive or ill-advised, but it's yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The thing has been broken for a while now -- like a vehicle that won't take you where you want to go. Still, there's hope. Tinker. Keep jiggling the parts and poking around for the problem. You'll hear the whir of this engine yet!