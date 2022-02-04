ARIES (March 21-April 19). Too many projects going at one time will diffuse your energy, halt your progress and diminish your effectiveness. Cut your to-do list down dramatically. Narrow your focus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll do as you intend to do. The success or failure of your actions is irrelevant. What's important is that you follow through, honoring your strong convictions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The uniqueness of individuals is apparent. You're different from your friends. Honor that. For now, stick with what works best for you and don't invite inquiry or advice.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you're around people who completely accept you for who you are, you have more energy. It's because you don't have to waste any in the self-monitoring and editing, which get exhausting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll create wonders using scraps, leftovers and the raw materials no one else can figure out what to do with. You're incredibly entertaining too, so you'll have an audience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your attraction secret: a one-track agenda. The multi-tasking person is not only less effective, but also less appealing. Charisma is intentional and focused, not diffused and distracted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your trepidation causes you to be aware of possibilities and choose your course carefully. But don't agonize over heavy stuff. You're supposed to climb the mountain, not carry it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A focus of the early hours will have a disproportionately favorable impact on the rest. Whatever you can do to make your morning routine smooth will set you up for success all day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). New endeavors come with fresh frustrations but keep working through them and before you know it, those small daily efforts will add up to the results you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While "chase" is a fun game for the elementary school playground, those who chase make others run. Catch your intended through sheer attraction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You stay on track by thinking in black-and-white terms. Each decision you make either brings you closer to or further away from your goals. With every move ask, "which is it?"

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You shouldn't have to sacrifice one relationship to make another one work. If torn between two people, the disharmony may be within you. Fix it by reconciling two aspects of yourself.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

