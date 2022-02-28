ARIES (March 21-April 19). What feels arduous and static at the beginning will prove to have its own powerful momentum once it gets going. You're on the right track; you just need to build it out a little more.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who finishes first is not the winner. The winner will be determined by some other criteria more subtle and strange. For instance, the one who involves the most senses while listening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many times a day, you have feelings you don't act on. Your maturity allows you to separate yourself from your emotions so you can try to understand them without identifying too strongly with them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The minimum you expect from yourself is to add value. Ultimately, your goal is to multiply the good fortune of those around you. You'll do it, especially by spreading a positive message to a large number of people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Being brave is your specialty. You'll make the cold call, introduce yourself to a stranger or risk rejection in another way. You'll put yourself out there and create opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The memorized pitch, the skillful presentation... You admire these displays but are not particularly influenced by them. You prefer people to speak naturally and candidly, which you'll get today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You do not have proof of your ability in a certain field, yet you feel deep down in your being that you can and will do whatever it takes to succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're good for the morale of a group. You're funny. People lighten up around you. You can make things happen with indirect suggestions of the sort that won't trigger people's defenses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are no insignificant mysteries in life. Investigate the subject that interests you. An answer to some minor problem might be the solution to what ails the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one wants to spend their time fake laughing. Luckily, you won't have to. Funny people will solve more than one problem for you today. They keep you from boredom while answering the call of the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Rather than attacking the problem head-on, take a sideways look at it; the new slant leads to a breakthrough. You will be rewarded for your brilliant thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Proceeding through fear takes courage. But sometimes it's better not to give yourself a chance to be afraid. Just move. If everyone pondered the possible consequences, we would have fewer heroes.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

