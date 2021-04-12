LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The attributes you want to infuse your life with exist in the people you adore, admire and study. You have the same qualities, though some have been muted. You'll unmute and amplify them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Limiting beliefs are like tinted glasses that color your whole view. Looking for the culprits "out there" won't work. The light will pour in once you reach up and pull the problem from your own head.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The muscle of willpower is like other muscles. It needs a warmup, and there's a period of peak performance before it gets fatigued and burns out. It would be silly to blame yourself for not having more of a finite quantity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll make mischief, though not out of a desire for rebellion; rather, you'd like to lighten the mood with the sort of playfulness that is the very effervescence of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Those who are not self-aware are also not going to be aware of you, and you are wise to set your expectations accordingly. At the art of calibrating your expectations, you are becoming an aficionado.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). An acute and nostalgic pang will accompany your thoughts about the gathering aspects of life, and you'll spend time making grand plans for better eras.

