ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're meant to lead. Take charge. This can be done quietly and humbly as long as your actions are firm, direct and unfaltering. You will bring out the best in others and utilize their talents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has doubts. The question is how seriously to entertain them. Give your reservations a certain amount of time and attention, then once you decide your course, move with confidence and don't look back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Denying yourself only grows your appetite. What is the cost of giving in? Is it possible to have a little of what you want without indulging yourself to a regrettable degree? New ideas and approaches are needed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As for those who don't give you a normal amount of feedback, consider this a red flag. It's joyless and energy-depleting to have to work too hard for reactions and attention. Generous spirits give as much as they take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whether you're in a new relationship or keeping the fires stoked on an existing one, your instinct for connection is well-honed today, and your moves will play beautifully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll work hard and get the result you're going for. With purpose and tenacity, you'll execute your aims and weave your story. You'll look back at this time in your life as legendary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your presence is comforting. People open up around you, and you provide a soft place for their stories and thoughts to land. Though it's not your job to be constantly receiving others, when you allow it, you help heal humanity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's nothing you need to do to right wrongs. It's as though the universe is a cat that can't help but land on its feet. All you have to do is refuse to interfere and justice will be served.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Complete your project. It might not bring the results you wanted, but finishing will be its own kind of reward, giving you glowing confidence and a different future than you'd otherwise know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe complaining will fix nothing, but write your complaint anyway, only for yourself because working things out on paper will give you clarity. From here you will see a solution, workaround or way of accepting what is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever you're selling, keep the price high and don't be in a rush to make the deal. If you don't get offers, it's a blessing in disguise. Hold out for what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your own thoughts can make you happy or sad, frustrated or content. You may not realize what you're thinking until you question what you're feeling. Becoming aware of your thoughts will lead to a breakthrough.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0