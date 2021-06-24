LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's strange to have a talent people want and yet to feel largely unseen. You are not alone in this longing for understanding. You'll seek a deeper knowledge of others and, in secret, hope it will teach you how to reveal yourself better, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Newton's first law said it best. "A body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will remain in motion unless it is acted upon by an external force." Something gets you up and going, and then you're unstoppable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a task you've been avoiding due to its dreariness as an idea, but it will go the way of so many ideas -- morphed by reality into something entirely unexpected -- in this case, an interesting endeavor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you don't have a system, don't worry; the world will lend you one. And if you don't like what you're lent, you'll be in a better position than you are now, a position of knowing what to improve upon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You respect time and treat it as the valuable commodity it is, teaching others through example. You're prompt; you get to the point; and most importantly, you recognize and avoid wasteful, low-yield uses of your moments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your unconscious mind has an agenda it's not sharing with your conscious mind yet. It has its reasons, though you'll challenge them and win, the prize being interesting and empowering self-knowledge.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

