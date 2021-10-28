ARIES (March 21-April 19). Backward logic is still logic. Your mind is working on multiple levels at once, and your ideas may not braid together into conventional or immediate sense, and yet there's something to it. Trust yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes, the inventor is the last one to know exactly what's been created. Being too close to the work causes a loss of perspective. You'll be in such a position. It's too early to comment on what you've made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll classify and label an experience in hopes of managing the full intensity of feeling it came with. Not everything will fit into a neat definition. At some point, it will be easier, and weirdly wonderful, to accept the mess.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're afraid to take a chance, and your fear is part of what makes it a risk worth taking. This is the cost of a thrilling, full life. So have faith. Whatever happens, you can work with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The activity you love will transport you to a zone of freedom. You will return to the placeless place in your mind where the past and the future are gathered and the dance is happening now in complete stillness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your limitations are both external and internal, created by others and self-created. Regardless of the origin of your roadblock, help is available. You need only to call out for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is something (or more likely someone) preventing you from the long, uninterrupted block of concentration necessary to accomplish your goal. Remedy the situation so you can have what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's not your style to make extravagant demands, and the requests you do make will be quickly honored. Maybe it's because you're not just thinking about you; you're thinking of the others, the big picture and the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Spending time doing what matters to you will be an eye-opening experience. You do not have to take part in the mass trivia occupying your contemporaries. The more you focus, the easier it is to see what is worth focusing on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). One person can talk, but it takes two to communicate. If you're not connecting with someone, check yourself to make sure you're being receptive and open... but don't assume the lack of rapport is your fault.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are versatile though quite aware of how much easier it is for you to shine in certain circumstances. Knowing your prime time, best practices and ideal team members allows for your top performance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will not have to work too hard or do unpleasant things to be successful. You will find the ordinary action that creates extraordinary results.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

