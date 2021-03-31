ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's the moment you're offered what you've wanted all along, that you realize your wants have changed. No need to accept anything out of obligation. This is an event marker representing the distance you've come.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can roam without moving a muscle and often do; your mind racing, turning and floating to where it needs to be to make sense of what's happening now. Ground that mental journeying with physical exercise and you're golden.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're unsure of the difference you want to make, only that you want to make one. Negative emotions can really steer you right. Turnoffs show you what you don't prefer. They tell you what to do by making it very clear what not to do.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll show up and share your thoughts, represent an underserved group or speak on behalf of someone. Your voice will be welcome and have the desired impact.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What if you counted your successes differently? Put a smile on someone's face -- that counts. Tell the truth about what you're feeling -- count that too. Please yourself, and then count that double.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Where others see a lost cause, you see grand potential. Your belief will make all of the difference. Others rise to meet you in the most interesting places. Later, this will make a fascinating success story.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Do the adventure no matter what. Who else is doing it? How much money will it cost? How long will it take? These are details to work out, not roadblocks to stop you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's wisdom in the long view. You can achieve it by running your mind backward or forward. Think of your ancestors and the different kinds of lives they lived in their time, or think about people after you and the legacy you'll leave.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You honor people by learning about more them, but that's not your purpose. You'd like to know what to anticipate. So you learn what someone is like then set your expectation close to the person's true nature.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll assert a sense of control over something you once felt powerless over. It's a complex issue that requires solutions along many dimensions, but don't doubt that your contribution plays a role.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Less-than-hospitable circumstances? No problem. Apply more personal fortitude. Remember when you did a lot with a little? You'll do it again. Don't underestimate yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not clear on what you want because emotions tug you from side to side. Treat these feelings like a laundry pile. Take a breath, turn over the hamper and start sorting.
