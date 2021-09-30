LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your power move: Withdraw your outwardly directed attention, and aim your life-force to a place inside you. The doorway to your dreams is front and center of your own mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have your own beliefs about how much reciprocity and justice actually exists in the world. But if you knew for certain your every action, thought and intention was destined to return to you, how would you proceed?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People see you. You don't have to tell others who you really are because your beautiful character radiates through your every action. Beware of those who talk about how good they are. Why do they need to?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To fret over mistakes or obsess about shortcomings is the very definition of drama -- right for television, wrong for your life. You'll let it go, shake it off and continue to find what works.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As you give, so shall you receive -- although the time frame is anyone's guess! Still, your aim is to put something fascinating, unique, warm and loving into the world, and on this, you will succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have behaved honorably in a situation. Would a bit of publicity steal from the nobility of your action? Absolutely. The very definition of nobility is that it's done for its own sake. Avoid the tarnished trophy of glory.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

