ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are less reactive to the goings-on around you. This is by design. You see certain interactions as the means to an end. You keep your eye on the prize and avoid getting snagged into dramas of the ego.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a giver and are very likely to feel more obligated than is appropriate today. Though you find it easy to serve others, it shouldn't be an automatic default for you to do so. Consider other roles as well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A lot of life can be effectively processed with critical thinking, yet it is also possible for an overactive mind to ruin things. To examine every angle is tiring and unnecessary, so just choose one to appreciate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). One definition of confidence is self-trust. It doesn't mean you trust yourself to be perfect. It means you know who you are and what you can do so you can relax into fully embodying those purposes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People talk -- that will be a good thing for you. You've been doing good things, and your reputation will get even better. The respect you earn will pave the way for smooth interactions in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Compassion cannot be wielded in one direction like a laser. It's a kind of love that radiates spherically. You cannot have compassion with one person over the next or be loving with someone else but not with yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is said that the truth doesn't blush. So perhaps it is the discrepancy between what we'd like people to think and the stark reality of the situation that is to blame for today's pink cheeks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While it will be frustrating to tackle a puzzle alone, you'll be amazed at what you can solve together. Shared goals will be quickly reached. It's lucky to celebrate before you move on to the next challenge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll steer a relationship so gently your influence will be undetected. It's as though the fates are carrying the responsibility. You think about what you want a relationship to be like and drift toward that reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Whether or not you win the battle is beside the point. To play with valiant intentions and handle the struggle with grace is the real triumph. In the end, it's the fight that you'll remember.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Isaac Newton noted that objects in motion tend to stay in motion, and objects at rest tend to stay at rest. You'll tune into the nature of all the "objects" in your environment and adjust your expectations accordingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you fear losing something, there's a temptation to hold it too tight. Instead, build bonds by weaving together shared interests and good feelings, then let those ties work for you.

