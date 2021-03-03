ARIES (March 21-April 19). The loveliness you come across! It will feel as though something in you is made wild just from looking at it. Though the truth is that much of you was wild already; you just get so much use of the tamed parts that you forgot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've automated certain parts of adulting -- the morning alarm is on repeat, bank deposits and bills are paid by phone, etc. Today, do the same for temptation. With simple changes, the correct behavior will also be automatic.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You treat all constraints as creative challenges. You come from a place of trying to make things work - not expecting the world to be already attuned to your preferences. Your attitude is beautiful, which will make all the difference.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Minds can be changed, but not with facts. More information probably won't sway beliefs that were established inside the context of a group who said, "People like us believe this..."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are some around you who complain about having to show up to certain daily tasks. And maybe you'll nod to appease them, but really you know that all the good stuff in your life is augmented by routine.