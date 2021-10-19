ARIES (March 21-April 19). Generosity looks marvelous on you. You give what you have a surplus of -- support, love, smiles and compassion. It's not difficult for you because you've cultivated this your whole life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Would you ever have thought you'd be standing where you are now, among these people, doing what you're doing? Yet here you are. Life is unpredictable, though trying to predict it will be a joy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Everyone has failings. Negative events and qualities do stand out in the experience of knowing another person. Rise above this primal fact of humanity and join in the grace and compassion of angels.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Luckily, you're not the judge, so there is precious little requiring your evaluation. You can relax and assume a posture of acceptance. How exhausting it would be if you had to weigh in on everything!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your creativity is going strong today. Keep making things like you do. Let nothing discourage you. This is part of what keeps you vital, and you'll be remembered for it.