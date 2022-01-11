ARIES (March 21-April 19). The idea of a thing is much different than the experience of it. When you have no clue what's behind the door, don't waste time imagining it -- just open the door.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can easily accomplish in just a few minutes the thing that takes others hours to do. It's about time you started teaching others what you know!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Those with an instinct for helping will come to you with a soft approach, an amenable attitude and a plan that makes sense. And those with less interpersonal skill can still help you; you just have to tell them how.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Knowing how pleasantly relaxing it is to spend your time in one place instead of rushing around to different engagements, you'll commit yourself sparingly and only to what you're reasonably sure you'll enjoy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're happy for people who get things similar to the things you want. Someone else's win doesn't prevent you from having success, and it might even teach you the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those who will talk your ear off, oblivious to social cues. Maybe they just haven't learned them yet. It's not your job to teach but when you're feeling cornered, to gently assert yourself will be the kindest thing for both of you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Each time you try, it counts. You're making statistics; changing the odds; creating a probability. "Every winner has an archive of losses, but each attempt creates the chance for a victory." -- James Clear

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Lately, you've wondered if other people are having more fun than you. Remember: It's human instinct to cultivate appearances to some degree. Most are just like you -- smiling regardless of the state of the party inside.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Use technology to your advantage. It's easier than ever to automate certain parts of your life. You need to free up some time and brain space so you're freer to ride the wave of opportunity coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The feeling of an interaction is more important than what happens in the exchange. The feeling says whether and how future exchanges happen. Repetition drives your plot more than the outcome of any individual scene.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Wisdom is often silent. You know things about the world, but you're cool about this knowledge -- guarded, even. You're careful not to offer opinions unless your opinion is requested.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You thank people when they do something for you even when that "something" happens to fit neatly into their job description. People trust you to be gracious, which is the reason they want to work and play with you.

