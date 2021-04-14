LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you do is not the same as who you are, and you're wise not to confuse the two. Offer yourself some softness for the mistakes, and, for balance, temper your response to victories, too. Your efforts are well-intended.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's a strong day for your powers of visualization, and you'll see very clearly where you're headed. The image of who you want to be is as clear to you as the person staring back from the mirror.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want some sparkle and awe, and there are two ways to go about it: Follow your curiosity deeper and deeper until it leads you to wonderland, or create the marvel you wish to see.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything in this world was built by people who had ideas or fleshed out the ideas that were in motion. Those people were not so different from you. You're thinking about what you'll contribute. Don't hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While some consider being wrong a fate worse than a lightning strike to the skull, you don't mind it at all. In fact, you don't even take yourself seriously enough for wrongness to look bad on you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ultimately, the answer is to take action while thinking positive. You'll skip the part where you discuss the issue with people who categorically can't do anything about the situation at hand.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0