LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're not trying to change anyone. True, it would rather convenient for you if they did change, but there are plenty of remarkably accessible people out there who already embody what you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of course, you want to focus on what's important, but today brings some confusion as to what fits the category. Hint: It's small, emotional in nature and couldn't happen on any other day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is normal to, at times, feel uncomfortable, displaced or lost in the unfamiliar. These feelings accompany the passages of life you will one day be most proud of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is so hard for you to take a compliment, and yet it is so easy for you to believe someone's unwanted critique. In general, this is a good day to ignore the opinions of others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). An intriguing future is taking form in your imagination. This is just one of many possibilities, so why are you already putting limits on it? Practice unbound visualization and watch your reality free up.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Bottom line, there are people who make you feel good and people who don't. To be with people in the latter category isn't a waste; you often learn the most from them. That said, why make them your first choice?

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

