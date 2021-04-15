ARIES (March 21-April 19). Love fills your entire world because you see some version of it wherever your eyes land. Even the grass seems to sing love songs to the sun; the mountains give friendship to the sky.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are discovering your inner rock star today, playing the scene like a power chord, right on time, with a charismatic attitude and the tone people need to hear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is said that math is the language of the cosmos, but emotion will be the universal tongue you speak today, projecting feelings that resonate in the world to bring unanticipated outcomes to life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's better not to assume the intentions of others, as many act unintentionally and many more have intentions you would never guess. Therefore, it would be pointless to waste thought on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you've made a decision to be in control of your life, relationships and circumstances in opposition to your goal have come to a standstill. Lack of common interests will do that, and, in this case, it's a welcome sign of progress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you find yourself around people with the attributes you admire, it's because you are either like this as well or developing in this direction. You were meant to be inspired and supported.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're not trying to change anyone. True, it would rather convenient for you if they did change, but there are plenty of remarkably accessible people out there who already embody what you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of course, you want to focus on what's important, but today brings some confusion as to what fits the category. Hint: It's small, emotional in nature and couldn't happen on any other day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is normal to, at times, feel uncomfortable, displaced or lost in the unfamiliar. These feelings accompany the passages of life you will one day be most proud of.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is so hard for you to take a compliment, and yet it is so easy for you to believe someone's unwanted critique. In general, this is a good day to ignore the opinions of others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). An intriguing future is taking form in your imagination. This is just one of many possibilities, so why are you already putting limits on it? Practice unbound visualization and watch your reality free up.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Bottom line, there are people who make you feel good and people who don't. To be with people in the latter category isn't a waste; you often learn the most from them. That said, why make them your first choice?
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.