ARIES (March 21-April 19). To merely fulfill the basic requirements of a role is not fun or interesting enough as far as you're concerned. You act with the intention of feeling something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A presence has you fortifying your boundaries. The force that threatens your territory may be aggressive, assertive or very soft and kind. The latter is the most dangerous of the three.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are drawn to elegance and repelled by extravagance. Beauty and usefulness are intertwined in your aesthetic rules -- rules you are not entirely aware of even as you closely stick within their guidelines.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you want the work that supports your life or the life that supports your work? Much will depend on how in love you are with your work -- or your life, for that matter. This will be a point of ponderance today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it may not be ideal, it is certainly possible to launch a rocket without a launching pad. If the ground is flat enough and substantial enough to bear the scorch marks of your extreme heat, it will work.