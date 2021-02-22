ARIES (March 21-April 19). To merely fulfill the basic requirements of a role is not fun or interesting enough as far as you're concerned. You act with the intention of feeling something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A presence has you fortifying your boundaries. The force that threatens your territory may be aggressive, assertive or very soft and kind. The latter is the most dangerous of the three.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are drawn to elegance and repelled by extravagance. Beauty and usefulness are intertwined in your aesthetic rules -- rules you are not entirely aware of even as you closely stick within their guidelines.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you want the work that supports your life or the life that supports your work? Much will depend on how in love you are with your work -- or your life, for that matter. This will be a point of ponderance today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it may not be ideal, it is certainly possible to launch a rocket without a launching pad. If the ground is flat enough and substantial enough to bear the scorch marks of your extreme heat, it will work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Once upon a time, you knew what you wanted and you went all-in, with mostly successful effect. Now, what you most want is another person's success. It's a tricky thing to go all-in on. Offer support without interference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Faith is not solely the domain of the religious, though rituals do help to fortify and vitalize faith. Create your own rituals to weave your belief into your psyche and daily life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If it's appealing to you, then it will appeal to others, too. And right now, you've a gift for initiating, so start something interesting and include as many people as possible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you don't feel completely understood, maybe that's because you're not. Parts of you will remain unfathomable. Can you see this as a blessing? Your mystery is one of your many gifts to the world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People want to connect with you, but you have to show them how. How can you present yourself so they learn quickly who you are? It's a work in progress. You make tweaks with every new person you meet.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's something you're working on -- a feeling you want to process or an artistic impulse begging to be expressed. It's something worth making time and spiritual space for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Welcome inspiration but not control. The more charismatic someone is, the more susceptible you are to their influence over your direction. Don't let that happen. Cling to your vision.
