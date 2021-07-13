LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The temptation will be to ask, "Do you know what I mean?" or play for a laugh or subtly ask for other signs of acceptance. It's when validation is no longer something you need or want that it's heaped on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The task at hand has more layers than are immediately apparent. There are so many ways to go about it that to settle on the first one that works would be a shame. Keep experimenting and sharpening your methods.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Leaning, by definition, makes work for the thing or person being leaned upon. Strength and sturdiness are not to be taken for granted. What's bearable in the short term may not work in the long term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today's route won't be paved. You are the director of your own balance. Rocky paths and high beams provide the opportunity to locate and rely on your center of gravity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Worries about the grand scheme kick in. Do these decisions make sense? Is this so me, or am I trying to be something I'm not? Is there a unifying theme? Yes. The unifying theme is you're the one living, making, doing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're moving ahead, leading with your curiosity, trying not to make assumptions. Mold your expectations into the shape of cupped hands or, better yet, open palms.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

