LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The anchors of life are very useful and can keep you from drifting, emotionally or otherwise, to parts unknown. But you're supposed to lower them when the ship is at rest, not en route.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). With the internet alive and eager with information, you have to be a little judicious about what you ask. There are things you really don't want to know. Once you learn, you cannot unlearn, so go carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You like the look of the situation and now it's time to do a deeper dive. Is there substance here to match? If there is, then you'll know within 10 questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You cannot develop yourself and ignore yourself at the same time. You are a reliable entity who must be listened to, first by you. Put self-approval before validation from others, and then act on what you approve of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Certain individuals seem crystalized against the truths you hold so dear. On the bright side, if it were not the case, you wouldn't have nearly the drive to explore, practice and celebrate this important part of who you are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You would rather do the listening than the talking, but what's out there to listen to today will either be too quiet to hear or, quite frankly, not worth listening to. Take this as an invitation. The world needs your contribution.

