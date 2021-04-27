ARIES (March 21-April 19). Arbitrary decisions will affect your work. Don't let this deter you. In fact, because or your stellar attitude, this wild card may be just the thing to help you shine.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll learn through such techniques as overhearing, poking around, accidentally stumbling upon and more. If it centers around someone's problem or need, it's good information to know.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To succeed in the eyes of others only brings satisfaction if your idea of success perfectly matches theirs. It's a lot of rigamarole to get to the goal. Make things easier on yourself by prospering on your own terms.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a definite aim, and someone will be counting on you to finish a job within a particular time frame. Success will not be easy, but success will not be denied. You like doing hard things -- it's what makes you awesome.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People want what you contribute, and there's a limited supply of it. It only makes sense that you should raise your price. This probably doesn't have to do with money. There's a more subtle exchange here.