ARIES (March 21-April 19). Arbitrary decisions will affect your work. Don't let this deter you. In fact, because or your stellar attitude, this wild card may be just the thing to help you shine.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll learn through such techniques as overhearing, poking around, accidentally stumbling upon and more. If it centers around someone's problem or need, it's good information to know.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To succeed in the eyes of others only brings satisfaction if your idea of success perfectly matches theirs. It's a lot of rigamarole to get to the goal. Make things easier on yourself by prospering on your own terms.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a definite aim, and someone will be counting on you to finish a job within a particular time frame. Success will not be easy, but success will not be denied. You like doing hard things -- it's what makes you awesome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People want what you contribute, and there's a limited supply of it. It only makes sense that you should raise your price. This probably doesn't have to do with money. There's a more subtle exchange here.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're engaged in a pursuit that will never stop being a lot of work for you. It's like a stair stepper that keeps producing a new step in front of you, though your elevation hardly changes. Only you can say whether it's worth it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To carry out your daring plans, you need a crew. Seek qualified help, and avoid accepting help from those who are stretching outside of their comfort zone because they want to please you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Formal schooling is only one small part of your education because, actually, the whole world is your school. You are constantly picking up new knowledge. Today brings a prime opportunity to apply what you know.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do you find temptation amusing? Would you rather be the tempter or the tempted? Answers to these questions and more come with your subscription to today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A good problem brings out the scientist in you. You collect data and test theories. You so easily slip into a logical mindset and order information in such a way as to assist the aim.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your move appears to others as daring, if not incautious, but that's not it at all. You've calculated this risk using your own complicated and secret tools, and it turns out that this is actually the safest choice.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What if you did think only of yourself? It's off-brand for you, but perhaps you could consider it an experiment. Would it help to know your personal satisfaction will favorably affect the people around you?
