ARIES (March 21-April 19). Part of you is focused on enjoying the current situation with appreciation, and a considerably larger part of you has an eye out for possibility, opportunity and change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today will bring plenty of evidence that the novelty-seeking portion of your brain is well connected with the septal nuclei sector, important to pleasure. You'll find learning to be its own reward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What's coming up for you is uncomfortable at first, but that's only a signal for you to adjust. Once you put it all in alignment, you'll be able to breathe easy. Use the mirror of another person, especially an expert.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're willing to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty as long as you know the work is necessary and will pay off. But how far are you willing to go with no such assurances? That's the big question of the day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your heart seems to have its own strategy, and one it prefers to keep on a need-to-know basis. It will be revealed to the rest of you in the form of a series of surprises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are many ways to deal with an enemy. You can conquer or befriend -- bribe, manipulate, sneak up on, seduce. Matters are made trickier when you realize the enemy is within.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no aspect of life that matters of attraction won't play a part in. For instance, there's a present need to shine a more flattering light on an issue, otherwise no one will be interested enough to get involved.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No need to see the difficulties of the day as a hindrance. This is what builds your strength. It's all in how you move the thing. Lift it with precision as you would a barbell.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being enough is like having a certain color of hair. It's a fact, and therefore would be a ridiculous thing to go around proving. You are enough. The burden of proof is not on you. Let observers figure it out on their own.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your choice of vocabulary will speak volumes about you. It will tip strangers off to your background and indicate to all how much effort you're willing to put into your interactions in general.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's a time for experiments, wandering and playful tangents and this isn't it. Be like the mother duck get your ducklings in a row for the single-file march forward.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unlike the ancient Toltecs who practiced transcending their bodily senses to get a spiritual view of the world, you will become even more in tune with what those five senses are telling you and touch on the extrasensory.
