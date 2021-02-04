LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no aspect of life that matters of attraction won't play a part in. For instance, there's a present need to shine a more flattering light on an issue, otherwise no one will be interested enough to get involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No need to see the difficulties of the day as a hindrance. This is what builds your strength. It's all in how you move the thing. Lift it with precision as you would a barbell.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being enough is like having a certain color of hair. It's a fact, and therefore would be a ridiculous thing to go around proving. You are enough. The burden of proof is not on you. Let observers figure it out on their own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your choice of vocabulary will speak volumes about you. It will tip strangers off to your background and indicate to all how much effort you're willing to put into your interactions in general.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's a time for experiments, wandering and playful tangents and this isn't it. Be like the mother duck get your ducklings in a row for the single-file march forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unlike the ancient Toltecs who practiced transcending their bodily senses to get a spiritual view of the world, you will become even more in tune with what those five senses are telling you and touch on the extrasensory.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0