ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do the work and produce the product. A number of results will follow, including (but not limited to) happy customers, muscle aches, accolades, friends and magic.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Would you be more willing to rack up mistakes if you knew you had to make a certain number of them to get to the prize? Pretend it's so. Try and fail, grow and learn; you will get there!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's like a hide-and-seek game in which you are the seeker. If the others haven't done their job, an advantage falls to you. A time frame was set, and now, ready or not, here you come.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may find that your backup plan is even more satisfying than plan A. Because you're so prepared for anything, you'll move forward with confidence that attracts only the best.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Play around with the problem. Try shaking it, turning it and poking it to see what it's made of. This one doesn't need a delicate touch, but rather to be called out, opened up and examined fully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The plot of the day will be shaped by your strong sense of duty. As a loyal friend, you do what's right for a relationship even when it's inconvenient or uncomfortable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You won't only feel moved to give to your family but you'll also be inspired to join forces with a friend or group to help others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone may want to mentor you because they see your potential. Although you may not be eager for advice at this point, it will feel comforting to know that your contribution is valued.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even though you are the most generous of the bunch, you prefer not to be noticed. In fact, being called out in this way embarrasses you. It is therefore best if you give anonymously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you hide your heart, you'll forget where it is -- and then how will you love? Deny your heart and its voice will diminish. A silenced heart serves no one. The right thing to do with a heart is listen to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Everyone has a certain amount of time they can tolerate going without attention. It can be days for some, minutes for others. You will be acutely sensitive to the attention needs of others and all too aware of your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). They need your invigorating presence at a function where, quite frankly, everyone will be bored without you. Have fun with the things others take too seriously, and go where you're most useful.

