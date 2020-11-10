LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One person can be a light in your life or an element of chaos. This is why it's so important to keep plenty of good people close around you as you would a fortress of protection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel certain of what you can do for people, but they need proof before they'll buy in. This is why it's worth it to take the time to present your happy customers, references and reputation in just the right way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The inner critic is confused, showing up at the wrong call times. Show the inner critic the correct schedule, and then offer a pardon and a break, as judgment or corrective advice will be necessary today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one lives without, at some point, being opposed. No one asserts oneself without eventually being hindered. These realities are to be not only expected but also embraced as proof of one's vitality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's dangerous to believe you are capable of getting and keeping a thing because it automatically sets you up for the consequences of not getting and keeping it. You are daring, said "thing" is worth the risk, and so you'll go for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even when you don't feel like you're contributing much, you are more powerful than you think. If you don't believe it, pull away and notice what happens. Sometimes absence is felt more than presence.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

