ARIES (March 21-April 19). You like to be included, but you also like to, when you're in a certain kind of mood, be left alone. Woe to the one who interrupts your solitude when that mood strikes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The option isn't wrong; it just doesn't work for you. You've too much else on your plate to worry about making a judgment for the rest of the world. It's not for you. You move on to try the next and don't look back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's not so easy to know what you need. Supplying it won't be nearly as hard as figuring out what exactly it is. Once you do that, it will be so much easier to determine what others need as well.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It will be more important to learn than to judge. Don't worry about making the right determination. Instead, try to deepen your understanding of what things are and how they work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be in a position to direct people. They will respond well to soft tones, spoken with confidence. Soft tones spoken with trepidation, however, will be interpreted as weakness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everything you try is part of your process. The defeats count as much as the breakthroughs. Gains and losses are equally necessary to perfecting your game, so put equal stock in both experiences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One person can be a light in your life or an element of chaos. This is why it's so important to keep plenty of good people close around you as you would a fortress of protection.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You feel certain of what you can do for people, but they need proof before they'll buy in. This is why it's worth it to take the time to present your happy customers, references and reputation in just the right way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The inner critic is confused, showing up at the wrong call times. Show the inner critic the correct schedule, and then offer a pardon and a break, as judgment or corrective advice will be necessary today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one lives without, at some point, being opposed. No one asserts oneself without eventually being hindered. These realities are to be not only expected but also embraced as proof of one's vitality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's dangerous to believe you are capable of getting and keeping a thing because it automatically sets you up for the consequences of not getting and keeping it. You are daring, said "thing" is worth the risk, and so you'll go for it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even when you don't feel like you're contributing much, you are more powerful than you think. If you don't believe it, pull away and notice what happens. Sometimes absence is felt more than presence.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
