ARIES (March 21-April 19). Combine the previously uncombined for magical results. You'll create a fit that wouldn't occur to others. Actually, the match won't occur to you either. You'll just keep moving and trying things until it clicks in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do not be afraid to cause discomfort to yourself or anyone else. To make a person aware of a problem does this, but the problems would never be known or solved without that rub.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Build a system. This is the only way you'll be able to take on more. It's not going to be as hard as you think. In fact, the hardest part is deciding to stop doing it the old way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's as though you're able to concentrate the goodwill you're putting into the world and give just the right thing to the right person. The way you share yourself will change people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In a way, you are focusing on your reputation. It won't feel like that. It will feel like you're just doing the correct thing, the best work you can for your reputation and the flow of business.