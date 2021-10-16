ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not too much to ask for a bit of glamour out of life, your experiences, your environment. Although, in all likelihood, today you'll end up creating it some way on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thoughts don't drive the car. You'll go where your body takes you. So how can you get your body to do the things your mind thinks are a good idea? Seek new techniques for wrangling your inner animal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If every human belief system is fundamentally flawed, then it's a waste of time to look for the one that isn't. Find a good-enough fit, with ideas you can stand behind, and do the most good you possibly can from that place.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People have a similar relationship with themselves as they do with others. Acceptance is the main work to be done in both cases. If you are having trouble accepting yourself, try accepting someone else -- and vice versa.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll go far with your project on this day, when your energy is steady and your focus is consistent. There will also be brief bursts of intense emotion to help you go at your purpose harder and with brilliant results.