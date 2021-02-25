LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your sense of focus is on point and you've never been so serious about advancing your interests and the interests of those you answer to. Narrow down your task list so the big important things get the best of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there's one thing you don't need today, it's advice. For starters, your intuition is on fire. And furthermore, you're going to do this thing in a way that's so unique, no one else has thought of it yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is no such thing as failure. If you're putting things out into the world, trying things, working through fear and limitation, risking your pride, then you're winning no matter what the outcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Impart the plan and cast your supporters in fitting roles. Then, watch it unfold. You're a guide through this process. Don't get so involved in the labor that you forget to put your head up to get the overview.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are people you appreciate because you can count on them to make good sense and help you onto the right path. Then there are people you appreciate because they don't have to make sense to be loveable to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Because you want to know what others want, you ask, fully expecting to get back lies. It takes a special kind of listening to get past social niceties and know which questions to ask to get to the real truth.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

