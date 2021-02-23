ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're attracted to people and things for a reason, though sometimes not a good one, or at least not good enough to warrant further action. True wisdom is knowing what's worth pursuing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will work up a lot of energy and put it into the thing you desire. Is it industriousness, manifestation or magic? Whatever you call it, it's a recipe that's bringing you what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't forget about the power of anticipation. The more a person waits for something, the more he or she wants it. Attention is an investment. A very effective way to hold attention is in the style of a dangling carrot.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could give them what they want straight away. Then they will expect that every time. This kind of stability builds trust. Sometimes trust is what's needed; other times, surprise is the key element.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is born knowing how to handle this world and get along with people. All of the behaviors have to be learned. Your open mind and forgiving heart will keep you perpetually learning.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are those who think that only a fool responds to problems without critical thought. What you know is that sometimes, relying on your unthinking response is the wisest move you can make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's such a thing as too much structure. Uptight scenes could use a playful, disruptive force. Your childlike impulses may surprise them at first but will prove to be a force for good.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your social instincts are on point. You know when to get serious and when to lighten the mood, take a risk and go for the laugh. Deep connections can be (and often are) made out of a string of lighthearted moments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever you are going through, you know that others are in the same boat. And still, others are in a sinking ship, envying your boat or seeing it as their rescue.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are part of the brew, the magic element that makes it sing, in fact. So, the successes of the group are also your successes, and you will do well to celebrate with all the pride of ownership.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your patience will be tested, if not your temper, but you've much more self-control than the forces that bear. People see how well you handle yourself, and you'll rise in the esteem of a key player.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've a talent for sharing just the right and necessary thing. You'll teach someone a skill or value that maybe doesn't seem like a big deal to you, though it has life-changing potential.
