ARIES (March 21-April 19). You enjoy being part of a winning team and you'll do more than your share of the work to keep the group strong. If everyone contributes with a similar enthusiasm, you'll have an unstoppable unit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Until your first laugh, the day hasn't really started yet, and humor will keep pulling you through. You won't have to mine for it. If humor were diamonds, they would be gleaming from the cave's mouth, right out in the open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no hurry. Slow down. This will prevent you from making mistakes -- and because you don't have any time to lose, mistakes will be even more costly. Go fast by going slow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's possible that the finished piece exists already in your higher consciousness and all you are really doing is getting it down. Inner silence allows you to hear the whispers about what to do next.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When things feel claustrophobic, there's a good reason. Tight clusters of people who believe the same thing are dangerous. Move to open spaces where a more balanced exchange of ideas will be possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Charm eases the way. You'll cater to your people and take the time to figure out what pleases them. You're likely to strike the right tone and hit the main buttons. When in doubt, say less and do less, with a smile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The day will have many moods. So when you slip into one, however euphoric or irritating it might be, keep the awareness that it's but a brief moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Putting yourself first doesn't come naturally but do it anyway. It's what your crew needs now. Your health and happiness are integral to the well-being of the entire group.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Strangely, taking on responsibility makes you feel lighter. The more people depend on you, the easier the work becomes to you because it simply must get done. You're gaining strength and becoming capable of more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't be afraid to leave the party early. After you've done what you set out to do, found what you were looking for and gotten what you came for, what you really want more than anything else is sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sparkling interests are born out of restlessness or long, boring stretches of nothingness. So don't worry when things slow down. It's setting up the next adventure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The nature of fun is that it's somewhat unpredictable and can't be totally controlled. People will have fun around you because they're not quite sure how you're going to react or what you're going to do next.

