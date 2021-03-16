LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are certain actions you take that you do recognize for the rituals they are. Their devotional qualities are hidden to you, though today you'll be made quite aware of the quirkier things you've made sacred.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to respond to every notification, phone call or question. You are the gate, the gatekeeper and all that's behind the gate, too. Take the first two responsibilities seriously and your domain remains your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No need to reward or punish yourself. The reward is intrinsic in an action or it's not. And if you didn't make the right move, that's the punishment. Your job is to keep moving in acceptance that you're learning as you go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Should you settle for a thing that's working pretty well or go for what you really want? It's not an "either/or" situation right now. You can do both. Enjoy your place while you visualize, plan and invest in your leap to the next level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You might not be aware of how valuable your opinions are to other people. When you phrase your support well, it will stick with others in a positive way and even be a guiding light.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Well-being is for the well-rested and well-hydrated. Also, it helps to believe that it's all going down just as it needs to, so dial up the volume on your senses and breathe it all in.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

