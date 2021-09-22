ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you commit to seeing your situation and your role in it more clearly, you will discover who you are, what you want and what matters deeply to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The call is to action swift and sure. Once you have decided, follow through with the whole of you. Hesitate and you'll lose power. Wait and it will only get harder and harder to influence the situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today offers you a free ticket to a different perspective. All you have to do is be willing to check your own way of seeing things outside the door. You can pick it back up on the way out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your psychic senses tingle today and you are especially aware of people who are in need. What they need and how you may help is harder to pinpoint. Or you could just ask!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your values are different from those of another, but that does not have to be a relationship deterrent. The fact that you have values, know them and uphold them well is extremely attractive and an excellent thing to have in common.