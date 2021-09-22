ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you commit to seeing your situation and your role in it more clearly, you will discover who you are, what you want and what matters deeply to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The call is to action swift and sure. Once you have decided, follow through with the whole of you. Hesitate and you'll lose power. Wait and it will only get harder and harder to influence the situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today offers you a free ticket to a different perspective. All you have to do is be willing to check your own way of seeing things outside the door. You can pick it back up on the way out.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your psychic senses tingle today and you are especially aware of people who are in need. What they need and how you may help is harder to pinpoint. Or you could just ask!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your values are different from those of another, but that does not have to be a relationship deterrent. The fact that you have values, know them and uphold them well is extremely attractive and an excellent thing to have in common.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You already know the right thing to do in general, but the specifics hang you up. It feels like you're working harder than you need to. Look around for the person having an easier time of it and start asking questions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a distraction monkey on your shoulder ready to interrupt any task that doesn't promise instant gratification. If you're to achieve your goal, he must be ignored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Know what you're getting into. Step back to see how things and people are connected. One move will have the sort of domino effect that people make videos about; an intricate spiral of collapsing pieces.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The outcome you desire will be achieved through persuasion. However, if your subject feels at all manipulated, the effect will be lost. Build attraction. It is the most powerful persuasion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're driven by the spirit of cooperation. Your personal efforts revolve around organizing and supporting others. You create an orderly atmosphere around you so people can understand what to do and fall into line.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you see someone in need of assistance, you spring into action. Your movement will wake up the many people who don't notice too much outside of their own thoughts.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People do their own growing, often despite themselves. So while you can't make another person grow up, you can, and will, contribute to circumstances that favor growth.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.