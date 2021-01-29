LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will enliven you to connect with your environment. Where you are doesn't have to be particularly appealing either, but it helps if it's new or if for some reason you are now noticing new things about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is a buffet, and you're a pro. You know better than to start loading up your plate at the start of the display. Give it a walk through first. You won't be able to eat it all. What's the delicious priority?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The same pursuit that should, theoretically, be avoided at all costs is also too seductive to resist. Consider how you might be able to use this very human response to the forbidden.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What keeps you from mixing it up right now? Do you think eventually this imperfection will get fixed and all will be different? What if this is it? You may as well tussle and play in this imperfect moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Challenging scenarios and novel victories have their place, but that is a strategy for a different time. Right now, focus on the battle you know you can win.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The seasoned sailor tests the water, not out of fear but intelligence. The information-gathering makes for better decisions and smoother sailing. It's also a sign of respect to the sea.

