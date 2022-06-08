 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's much that concerns you that you can do nothing about, and spending your energy there is, of course, a waste. As you focus on the things you have the ability to change, more will fall into the category.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Since having too much to do makes it hard to do any of it exceptionally well, you'll take a step back to survey the scene objectively and figure out what to cut. You won't miss it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a gift for seeing what's possible. Don't get too carried away, though. Potential is something to nurture and believe in but not something to bank on or date.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're in the role for a reason. If you feel like an imposter, that's actually a sign that you belong there. It's the people who are overly sure of themselves who make big mistakes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll give your admiration without elevating anyone on a pedestal. It's much easier to work and play when everyone is on the ground together -- equal but different.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've been lost and found, sick and well, winning and losing, but you always find your way back home. Sometimes you take a different route, but the way you journey is always the same: one step at a time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A congruent domestic life allows you to do good work in the professional sector, and when things are going well at work, home life is better. Life rings out with the harmony of these sectors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you give a project over to the group, you're not sure what will happen with it, and that's part of the excitement. You work alone for predictable results. You work with others to achieve exponential results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're sensitive to people's emotional states, though you don't take them on as your own. Your empathy engenders trust. Because people feel safe around you, you'll know an honest version of them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be impressed by how others remember details from your shared history. As for your own stories of the past, you may reconsider certain aspects as you discover something in the re-telling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because you can fit yourself into a situation doesn't mean you belong there. Consider how you really feel around certain people. The best fits feel like hope, curiosity and excitement.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You express yourself so eloquently that people will want you to represent them. Lucky moves: put a word in for a friend, make a pitch, tell a story, give a toast or have a heart-to-heart talk.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

