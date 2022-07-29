ARIES (March 21-April 19). There will always be reasons to give up. Today the reasons will look like substantial, immoveable obstacles but are illusive shadows you can pass right through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowledge is only power if it is applied in a powerful way. Though there is always more information to get, it's only as good as your absorption of it. On busy days like today it would be distraction, were it even possible to soak it all in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When the external world produces insecurity, it puts you in touch with the divine presence of power within you. It is the same force that animates all. You'll be comforted by a loss of boundary connecting you with the whole.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The gifts of the day satisfy your curiosity and bring unexpected amusement. In the evening hours, you'll be inspired to pay it forward, delighting others with all you've learned.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It's a day for social and economic caution. By borrowing or lending from a friend you could cause stress and ultimately a situation that will lead to the end of the relationship.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Huge change doesn't have to be dramatic. Nor does it have to come about through revolt, struggle and battle. When everyone is ready for change, as they are today, it just happens.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Having but one perspective can make it impossible to see the entire truth of the matter, although some angles seem more honest than others. The less you need out of a situation the more clearly you can see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Instead of counting your own blessings you are tempted to count somebody else's. While this produces a tinge of envy, jealousy doesn't have to be a monster. It teaches you about your hidden desires, wants and needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever your age, all the ages you have ever been are still inside of you, and from them you can draw compassion and patience for those who are irritatingly younger. As for your elders, your respect continues to grow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like most people, you like your solitude as long as it's by choice. You'll have your options for company today, but you may choose your own instead. You'd much rather be alone than in less-than-enjoyable company.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Rainbows are not the only beautiful illusions around. There's a colorful person in your midst who is attractive as any prism of promise, but like a rainbow when you go to where they are they are suddenly somewhere else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The task will take longer and be more arduous than you were hoping. Even so, it's exactly what will help you develop that life- and relationship-enhancing quality of patience. You wouldn't trade these challenges for anything.