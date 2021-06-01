ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is tender, and relationships are among its most precious and often-fragile offerings. Today you will approach your interactions with this knowledge and a slow, capable, gentle hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you do to make your environment more functional will help you lead a better life. Keep in mind that function depends on purpose. The good ideas will all spring from knowing what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's no way around it. To participate in the mystery, you must move into the unknown. Today, however, you don't have to move very far into it to get the full effect. Take off your shoe and dip a toe in.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will be periods of not knowing what to do. They will seem to languish on endlessly. As one Tom Petty lyric suggested, "The waiting is the hardest part." But you can rest assured this anticipation will not go on forever.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It is said that it's easier to preach 10 sermons than it is to live one. For this reason, you avoid preaching or even suggesting what should be done. Instead, you act in the best way you know how, and that says everything you need to say.