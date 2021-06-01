ARIES (March 21-April 19). Life is tender, and relationships are among its most precious and often-fragile offerings. Today you will approach your interactions with this knowledge and a slow, capable, gentle hand.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you do to make your environment more functional will help you lead a better life. Keep in mind that function depends on purpose. The good ideas will all spring from knowing what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's no way around it. To participate in the mystery, you must move into the unknown. Today, however, you don't have to move very far into it to get the full effect. Take off your shoe and dip a toe in.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There will be periods of not knowing what to do. They will seem to languish on endlessly. As one Tom Petty lyric suggested, "The waiting is the hardest part." But you can rest assured this anticipation will not go on forever.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It is said that it's easier to preach 10 sermons than it is to live one. For this reason, you avoid preaching or even suggesting what should be done. Instead, you act in the best way you know how, and that says everything you need to say.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Cheerfulness takes effort, but it earns its place as your go-to tone. It stops you before an observation becomes a lament, steadies you atop slippery emotional slopes, encourages you to linger in the sunshine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll get a substitute teacher in the classroom of life today, and no one is following the assigned seating chart. Your options are open. Will you sit up front or in the back? The standard stereotypes will apply.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The dynamic: one person completely immersed in the scene to the point of losing all self-consciousness and another worried about the groupthink gathering behind the eyes of the world. They, of course, need each other.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be neither a shusher nor a shushed. But if you have to choose, you'll probably choose to be the shushed, as there is too much life in you to stick strictly to restrictive protocol.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The group isn't perfect. The group is sometimes barely even functional. But if it were ideal, who would qualify to belong to it? And furthermore, who would want to?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's easy to muster patience for those doing their best to keep up with the flow. You've less patience for those inclined to take their time, though, and still less for loiterers, although a case could be made for all categories.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're not easily discouraged. Your broad understanding gives you more to work with. You'll figure out exactly what part of the deal isn't working for the other person. Perhaps it's a small thing that can be changed.
