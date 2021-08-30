LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will follow your specific plan to establish a new habit. Unsurprisingly, magic will drop into this otherwise completely practical situation, which often happens in your serendipitous life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your empathic powers disallow you to ignore the feelings of those around you; though there are some you might consider leaving unserved. Avoid giving good effort to a narcissistic agenda.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The planning stage is crucial to your experiences. Not only does it make things go better, but making the plan will be a pleasure in and of itself. Don't skip it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a quiet comfort in the way some people go out of their way to make you feel special. Should it really be such a rarity? How can you get more of this in your life?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You do not lack motivation; though the details of a successful process are not as clear to you as they must be in order for you to follow through. Take it slowly, step by step, making sure you really understand each move.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have plenty to give today and will be in a generous mode. It's not selfish to know what you want in exchange; in fact, it will make the transaction more satisfying for everyone.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0