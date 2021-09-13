LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Like a rock star, boxer or firewood chopper, you'll channel your anger into something that brings people together. The way you turn bad feelings into entertainment and warmth is downright magical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It won't take much to tip the ordinary into the realm of extraordinary, though it will be hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that tips it. It could be as subtle as lighting, fickle as mood or soft as a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes it's hard for you to say no to people, but you'll have a much easier time of it as a new purpose takes hold of your scene. Knowing what you're saying yes to makes all the difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The best part of your routines get even better as you leap up in skill, connect with others and find comfort in the realm. Hard to believe this wasn't even a part of your life not so long ago. And you'll soon add even more fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many ways to ask for what you want. You like the mystery of hints and implications. Those on your wavelength will pick up on your cues. The others need more direct communication.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). All that's standing between you and your goal is a discovery. But this discovery won't happen until you're in the process of work. So go forward blindly using the tools you have. Your intent will get things moving.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

