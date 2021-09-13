ARIES (March 21-April 19). Among the most magical things you can give another person is your sight. You may see a rarely noticed talent, a secret pain or undiscovered potential. You don't have to speak of it; just seeing is a gift that can be felt.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think you know the boundaries of you, who you are and what you would and wouldn't do ... but those borders are as changeable as lines on a postwar map. Keep an open mind because your shape is changing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Stress levels get uncomfortable. It's an opportunity to look at your general management of these things. Everyone needs an arsenal of coping mechanisms for modern life. What are your top five?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're learning someone. Context will play a huge role. You can tell more about a person through overhearing five minutes of their conversation with an intimate friend than you can from spending five hours together in public.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No matter how much you like someone, if they act selfishly and take advantage of your kindness, their presence in your life will diminish, instead of contribute, to your good energy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll soon be around your favorite type of people: The sort who take charge of their own happiness. They know what they want, take pleasure in their pursuits and make fun wherever they are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Like a rock star, boxer or firewood chopper, you'll channel your anger into something that brings people together. The way you turn bad feelings into entertainment and warmth is downright magical.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It won't take much to tip the ordinary into the realm of extraordinary, though it will be hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that tips it. It could be as subtle as lighting, fickle as mood or soft as a smile.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes it's hard for you to say no to people, but you'll have a much easier time of it as a new purpose takes hold of your scene. Knowing what you're saying yes to makes all the difference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The best part of your routines get even better as you leap up in skill, connect with others and find comfort in the realm. Hard to believe this wasn't even a part of your life not so long ago. And you'll soon add even more fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are many ways to ask for what you want. You like the mystery of hints and implications. Those on your wavelength will pick up on your cues. The others need more direct communication.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). All that's standing between you and your goal is a discovery. But this discovery won't happen until you're in the process of work. So go forward blindly using the tools you have. Your intent will get things moving.
