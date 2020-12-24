LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just as an author's skill is in making the reader turn the page, your skill is making those close to you wonder what's next. You love to play with expectations and draw out anticipation to its most delectable tension.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll emphasize what you want people to see and know about you. While you can't control what others think, the extent to which you can effectively lead their attention will please you greatly now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's so easy for you to see the good in others and nurture those talents until they gleam. What's hard is holding back your praise, but there's no point to that today. Roll out the enthusiasm!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll make a discovery all on your own and feel supremely satisfied about it, too. You could have, after all, given up a dozen times, but you kept going instead. You've earned this one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It seems counterintuitive, and yet, by tuning in to your own uniqueness, you somehow attract like-minded people. It feels wonderful to be appreciated without trying hard.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are always multiple ways to work a situation, some of which will be more fulfilling (and fun!) than your first ideas. You can see more options just as soon as you let go of the first few.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0