ARIES (March 21-April 19). You deserve every rose you're flung and so many more. If no rose comes by way of florist, metaphor or dirt, seek it out and gift it to yourself, forgiving the critical oversight of the world.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The omens suggest that you are still trying to make your needs fit nicely into the matrix of everyone else's. Are they also doing that for you? Would they? Truth inspires adjustments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't have to say what you want and expect people to feel it. Improving relationships has to do with aligning expectations with what a person can give and wants to give.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When the flow of ideas hits, it's like a river rushing over the cliff of your consciousness, crashing impressively down while effervescing up, casting prisms into the sky.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Would you rather be mad with the rest of the world or wise alone? Well, it's a binary choice of the past that no one with internet connection needs to worry about. Whatever the belief, there's a tribe out there waiting for another member.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Wishing is fun. Pretending is slightly harder though also quite fun. Doing it, failing, doing it again, failing again... that's the part that's considerably less fun and the only way to get the skill.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The message you give is what someone needs to hear. This perfect meeting of words and a receptive mind is made possible by your willingness to show up, speak out and connect.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The space between a person doing his or her best and the person in need of that service is sacred ground. The skill level or perfection of the product has little relevance to the exchange.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This thing you want -- you've conditioned to think that it has to be given by someone else or it doesn't count. That's ridiculous. Be first to hand it to yourself and watch the line form behind you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To think bigger is to imagine what it means to other people outside of the circle, across borders, over time, beyond your generation. You'll open yourself to the wider philosophy, the various applications and implications.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Take your time. Everyone's process is different, and letting things happen unhurried will allow you to learn, savor and retain more. Soon, new information will surface that makes the right decision obvious.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Like the elephant, you don't forget. If someone thrills you once, you'll anticipate the next time. Same goes for the one who offended you, although such a person rarely gets a chance at "next time" because you're long gone.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.