LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Glue needs hours to dry; cement needs a day to set up; and people do not become tight overnight. The chemical reactions that make a bond happen over time and cannot be rushed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You set out to lift people, not to lean on them. And yet, you wouldn't want to rob anyone of the chance to help you. You need it, and they need to give it -- a perfect confluence of interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You bond with people for reasons neither you nor they understand, and it's that way for life. Such is the pleasure and privilege of human connection. Enjoy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The effort that goes into impressing a person hardly ever pays off directly, but it does pay off in other ways, namely in inspiring people to do and be better at their job.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Even though you experience things in linear time, creations rarely happen like that. Endings sometimes come first, beginnings last... the time to title things is generally at the end, when you at last know what it actually is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The boundaries always exist somewhere. Better for you to bring them tighter than for the world to do it. The trick is knowing where to set them to provide yourself the illusion of freedom.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0