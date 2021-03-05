ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're a treasure. If you want to be pursued, then go where the treasure hunters are. Like a tattoo in invisible ink, it takes a special light to see the art, and it really only happens when a person knows it's there in the first place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We can only be trapped by what we want. We are held by our own white knuckles clinging to what we don't want to let go of. Fear of loss is the turn of the key that locks us in chains. If you agree to lose, then you will be free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have more stories than you think. The things you've done are so familiar to you that you cannot imagine how impressive they would be to another person, but if you share, you'll find out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The best and brightest version of future-you hinges on the ability of today-you to pay close attention. To stay engaged, figure out what's in it for you, even when the scene seems to revolve completely around the other person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, you have faith and you act on it. Today, your faith isn't as strong, but you still benefit from action. Keep shooting for the goal regardless of whether you think you can make it.