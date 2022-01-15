ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you'd like to think you're even-tempered, you're sometimes prone to passionate flare-ups. Intensity isn't always bad. These emotions can be like a cleansing by fire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You feel like the truth's ambassador. As the Billy Joel song goes, "honesty is such a lonely word." Don't worry; after you speak to the reality of the situation, others will join in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's good to take action, but it's not enough. Taking action repeatedly and consistently is the way to success. Make it easy. Adjust your schedule and environment to support not only this step but the next one and the next.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The social demands of the day happen to be perfectly in line with what you love to deliver. Even so, after all the excitement, you'll need time to recharge in solitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Instead of fixing what's broken, focus on what's working. As you maximize the potential of what's already going right in your world, you'll create brilliance enough to overshadow the rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're still figuring out how to put yourself forth so that people understand who you are. As you relate to more people, you'll find what does and doesn't work. Commit to the process and expect to make mistakes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You give. If their response is not appreciative, you stop giving. If it seems your gift is appreciated, you give more, thus increasing both your power and your responsibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can't do everything yourself; however, you will be empowered by solo work this weekend. The fewer people involved, the better your project will turn out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In love and art, it's often what you leave out that makes people lean in. When in doubt, leave space for people to fill with their imaginations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your powers of observation are dialed in to the degree that it almost seems like you can read certain people's thoughts. Group dynamics will be especially interesting to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Conflict-free collaborations are easiest, but don't always bring about the best result. You'll learn more from the person who disagrees. Ask them to shoot down your plan and you'll learn how to make it bulletproof.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love and attraction live in two different parts of the brain, but both areas will light up at the same time today when you connect with an attractive someone on matters of mutual interest.

