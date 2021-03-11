ARIES (March 21-April 19). Ever since the Big Bang, this plane of existence has been made up of contrasts, curves and cycles. You wouldn't want it all one way. Embrace how it is now. It's about to change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll fill this day with as much affection, warmth and laughter as you can muster, in full-knowledge that people are attractive people. You're in the mood to be improvisational and turn things into a game whenever possible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It really doesn't matter how good a person is at formulating answers if all of the questions are pointless. This is why you examine your questions with the aim of up-leveling before you ask them.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your water-sign instincts lend an innate understanding of the significance of paddling in the same direction as the others in the boat. Today's rowers will be all over the place until you take charge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have an extremely generous attitude with your friends and only need to point that inward to get fantastic results today. What is it that would make you smile? Get it, do it, be it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will travel through the magic of media and dreams. Your own fantasies provide the sweetest escapes but much more is possible. Learning to guide your imagination is a skill that will bring good fortune to hand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be working your mind like it's your job -- because it is. While feeding your brain the facts and figures that will be necessary, also throw in the unnecessary stuff that makes it all go down a little sweeter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though you're not a spy or a member of a secret society, and you're not doing much today that you shouldn't be doing, you still want privacy and appreciate most those who respect yours the best.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have that caring vibe now, which is why someone in need of comfort, protection and nurturing will be drawn to you. You don't have to know the right way to help -- willingness is enough.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Managing relationships is the most important business of the day. Is it on the task list? It belongs there, as caring for relationships takes time and specificity beyond what many other "to-do" items require.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Communicating well will require careful articulation, patience and a level of attention emotional attunement that is, quite frankly, work. Nonetheless, everything good comes through good communication.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love will feel like a kind of completion. Matters of the heart have great potential to resolve well, allowing you to trust and give more freely and with greater integration of different parts of yourself.
