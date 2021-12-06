 Skip to main content
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Plans are vulnerable to getting foiled by the smallest mistakes, such as a typo or misheard instruction. Double-check times, dates and addresses. Make sure everyone is on the same page.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Emotional highs can verge on unbearable. Of course, no one likes to feel terribly low. But to have access to an emotional range is a gift. It opens possibilities that are not an option for those who feel nothing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The obstacles of the day are not big, dull boulders. They are living decision-makers, susceptible to influence, responsive to persuasion, yielding to stern resolve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're growing wise. Wisdom is different from knowledge in that it doesn't come from knowing more but from learning more, especially from everyday people and environments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This is not a melodrama with a villain, a hero and someone who needs saving. This is a comedy. Everyone has those three archetypes inside them as they play nuanced and complex roles. The plot is still anyone's guess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The situation will pique your curiosity and challenge your beliefs. That's just the beginning. You'll gladly go through the trouble of taking this on, though, because there's something bigger at stake -- something worth the risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No external measure of success is worthy of your pursuit because true success isn't external. However, the goals you set will give you a focus that will help you grow internal resources and forge stronger character.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't have to learn to be more satisfied with what you have. It comes naturally as you seek what you're attracted to and then revel in the experience of understanding it better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've been trying to make something happen for a while and your attempts have gotten you nowhere. Paradoxically, once you stop trying to change, a change will occur.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your wide emotional range corresponds to the wide range of actions you are capable of. You wouldn't want to ignore a feeling because that would mean ignoring the action it might inspire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Talk about a situation and it suddenly feels manageable. If you can put words to it, you'll find that you can also put into motion a number of possible solutions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your social life is becoming more excellent as you honor others and are honored by them. The measure of relationships is not in the number of them but in the richness of their quality.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

