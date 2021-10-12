ARIES (March 21-April 19). People say "just kidding" when they mean "this is true to some degree." You'll hear the message behind the message and let it inform you, even if you don't react to it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll seize the opportunity to practice what you've learned ... once you recognize it, that is. Such opportunities often come disguised as perplexing problems.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your plan will be successful. Someone who keeps telling you that will be critical in this success. You could use a few more team members, so put out the word.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not all outsiders are loners; many of them are soloists. You have an excellent sense about what energy level to bring to the scene. Your skill in relating to people in the way they prefer will connect you to many.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The day has 24 hours, but how many moments is that? Take it one at a time. Some require more building than others. It's not a bad time to start construction on a moment that will take months in the making.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is said that "nature abhors a vacuum." Relationships will run according to the principle today, making the main question one of casting: Who will play nature and who will play the vacuum?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One good idea will be the bridge between you and what you want. Give yourself lots of mental space and maybe some boredom, too, if you can manage it. Let yourself daydream.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are harder on yourself than even your harshest critic would be. A reminder: As a human, you're not always going to make the optimal choice. Accept your humanity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's more about believing than seeing today. This is the principle by which creations come together. Hang the vision in a high corner of your mind, then dance toward it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To effectively work a crowd, you must keep moving. The world is your "crowd" today, as dispersed as it may be. Through a commute or digital technology, you will spread your goodwill one short interaction at a time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you get it right the first time, go up a level. There's little to learn in arenas that are too easy for you. If you're not learning, you're declining. When you're getting it wrong, the lessons are abundant.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Information comes to you like unmarked mail. It could be from anywhere -- next door or next continent. A lack of context calls for greater diligence in the testing of information. Question everything.
